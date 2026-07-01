Free Virtual Event | August 19: 5 Habits of High-Earning Franchise Owners

Franchising fast-tracks your path to business ownership, and the key to generating big revenue lies in the tiny details of how you run it.

On August 19 at 2:00 PM ET, join Scott Greenberg, franchise expert and author of The Wealthy Franchisee, for a free live virtual event on the habits that separate top performers from the rest.

If you’re considering starting a new business or buying a franchise, this session will help you understand what successful owners do every day to hit — and exceed — their goals.

You’ll learn:

Where top franchisees focus their time — and what they avoid

The key numbers to track and how to use them effectively

How culture and customer experience impact long-term success

The daily habits that separate growth from burnout

Spots are limited! Reserve yours now to get the playbook for what it takes to succeed.

About the Speaker:

Scott Greenberg is a keynote speaker, author, and franchise industry expert who spent years as an award-winning multi-unit Edible Arrangements franchisee before turning that operator experience into a career helping franchise systems grow. He’s spoken for McDonald’s, Burger King, Papa John’s, Great Clips, Anytime Fitness, GNC, Wyndham Hotel Group, the British Franchise Association, and countless others — bringing a rare combination of real-world franchisee credibility and high-level strategic insight to every stage he steps on. Scott is the author of The Wealthy Franchisee and Stop the Shift Show, a VIP contributor to Entrepreneur, and a writer for Nation’s Restaurant News and Global Franchise Magazine.