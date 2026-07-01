Free Virtual Event | August 19: 5 Habits of High-Earning Franchise Owners
Top-earning franchise owners don’t just work hard — they work differently, and on August 19, franchise expert Scott Greenberg will reveal the exact daily habits that separate high performers from the rest. Reserve your free spot now.
Franchising fast-tracks your path to business ownership, and the key to generating big revenue lies in the tiny details of how you run it.
On August 19 at 2:00 PM ET, join Scott Greenberg, franchise expert and author of The Wealthy Franchisee, for a free live virtual event on the habits that separate top performers from the rest.
If you’re considering starting a new business or buying a franchise, this session will help you understand what successful owners do every day to hit — and exceed — their goals.
You’ll learn:
- Where top franchisees focus their time — and what they avoid
- The key numbers to track and how to use them effectively
- How culture and customer experience impact long-term success
- The daily habits that separate growth from burnout
Spots are limited! Reserve yours now to get the playbook for what it takes to succeed.
About the Speaker:
Scott Greenberg is a keynote speaker, author, and franchise industry expert who spent years as an award-winning multi-unit Edible Arrangements franchisee before turning that operator experience into a career helping franchise systems grow. He’s spoken for McDonald’s, Burger King, Papa John’s, Great Clips, Anytime Fitness, GNC, Wyndham Hotel Group, the British Franchise Association, and countless others — bringing a rare combination of real-world franchisee credibility and high-level strategic insight to every stage he steps on. Scott is the author of The Wealthy Franchisee and Stop the Shift Show, a VIP contributor to Entrepreneur, and a writer for Nation’s Restaurant News and Global Franchise Magazine.
Franchising fast-tracks your path to business ownership, and the key to generating big revenue lies in the tiny details of how you run it.
On August 19 at 2:00 PM ET, join Scott Greenberg, franchise expert and author of The Wealthy Franchisee, for a free live virtual event on the habits that separate top performers from the rest.
If you’re considering starting a new business or buying a franchise, this session will help you understand what successful owners do every day to hit — and exceed — their goals.
You’ll learn:
- Where top franchisees focus their time — and what they avoid
- The key numbers to track and how to use them effectively
- How culture and customer experience impact long-term success
- The daily habits that separate growth from burnout
Spots are limited! Reserve yours now to get the playbook for what it takes to succeed.
About the Speaker:
Scott Greenberg is a keynote speaker, author, and franchise industry expert who spent years as an award-winning multi-unit Edible Arrangements franchisee before turning that operator experience into a career helping franchise systems grow. He’s spoken for McDonald’s, Burger King, Papa John’s, Great Clips, Anytime Fitness, GNC, Wyndham Hotel Group, the British Franchise Association, and countless others — bringing a rare combination of real-world franchisee credibility and high-level strategic insight to every stage he steps on. Scott is the author of The Wealthy Franchisee and Stop the Shift Show, a VIP contributor to Entrepreneur, and a writer for Nation’s Restaurant News and Global Franchise Magazine.