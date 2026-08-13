Gen Z Turned This Food Craze Into a TikTok Obsession. Franchisors Are Cashing In.

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Charcuterie has become a social media phenomenon. TikTokers, like savorygirll, showing off boards of meat and cheese, have racked up millions of views over the past year, and Pinterest users are pinning colorful, budget-friendly spreads by the thousands, according to Franchise Times.

Franchise chains have jumped on the board wagon. Graze Craze, the category leader with 132 units, plans to hit 150 stores by year’s end and has seen average sales climb 16% year over year. President Cory Hibbard says the reason younger consumers are suddenly sweet for meat and cheese boards is that they’re craving a “sense of community and gathering” over more formal entertaining. And it’s not just parties. Smaller “picnic box” offerings, aimed at date nights, have also seen sales quadruple since the company restructured the menu item.

Xoxo Charcuterie, founded by Masha Welker in 2020 after she noticed the trend during Covid lockdowns, has grown to three units in Arizona and built a following of more than 32,000 on Instagram.

The trend has also created an unlikely franchisee star: Amaan Bhanji signed with Graze Craze in 2022 at just 18 years old, straight out of high school. Now 22, he runs the system’s top-performing location in Arlington, Virginia, and plans to open a second unit in Washington, D.C. next year.