Jersey Mike’s Just Held Its First Earnings Call and Revealed the Magic Number They Expect Every Sandwich Shop to Hit

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Jersey Mike‘s debuted on the public market in July, and last week held its first earnings call as a public company. CEO Charlie Morrison revealed the franchise’s magic revenue number: $2 million. That’s the average sales the newly public sandwich chain wants each store pulling in, up from $1.4 million today.

Everything else on the call pointed towards that goal. Jersey Mike’s is pouring money into digital marketing to drive more frequent visits, testing limited-time items like a Hot Italian Sub to pull in new customers, and building out catering as a growth lever, all without touching the price tag. Morrison is also thinking bigger picture: the chain currently has more than 3,300 units, and he wants to eventually double that domestically while pushing hard into international markets for the first time.

On the call, Morrison pointed to transactions growing “meaningfully above our peers” as proof the strategy is working.