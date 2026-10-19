KFC Is Making a Big Switch After 40 Years

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The Colonel is shaking up what’s in the soda fountain. KFC announced a new partnership with Coca-Cola that moves its U.S. beverage choices away from long-time partner PepsiCo. The transition starts in January 2027, and Coke products are expected in all U.S. restaurants by spring 2027.

It’s the end of a roughly 40-year relationship between KFC U.S. and Pepsi, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. PepsiCo bought KFC in 1986 and kept the pouring rights even after spinning the chain off into Yum Brands in 1997.

“This partnership is about more than what’s in the cup,” said KFC U.S. President Catherine Tan-Gillespie, who calls the deal another step in evolving the brand. KFC is also expanding its drink lineup with iced coffees, boba and shakes at Open House, its new innovation restaurant in McKinney, Texas.

PepsiCo isn’t fizzing out. The soda giant remains a partner for Yum! Brands and recently renewed agreements covering Taco Bell and KFC’s international restaurants, including a 10-year deal with Taco Bell.