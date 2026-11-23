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Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is shifting from restaurant operator to franchisor. The casual-dining chain sold 108 company-owned locations to franchisees for $89.4 million in September and has eight more sales in the works, according to Restaurant Business. Once those close, about 45% of its almost 450 restaurants will be franchisee-owned, up from 19% at the end of last year.

The sales are due to debt. CEO David Pace calls refranchising “a very tactical exercise to raise proceeds in order to pay down existing debt.” Red Robin cut its long-term debt 44% to $91.9 million and refinanced at a rate 400 basis points lower. The new owners pay the brand a 4.5% royalty.

More deals could follow. Pace says buyers are still interested, and Red Robin will consider offers if the partner, valuation and geography are right.

The strategy runs against the grain in sit-down dining. Chili’s, Texas Roadhouse and First Watch have been buying back franchised stores, and even Applebee’s has reacquired some. Red Robin’s hopes the new strategy works. Shares fell more than 23% after its latest earnings.