Taco Bell Abandoned This Market 14 Years Ago — Here’s Why It’s Going Back Now

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Taco Bell is heading back to a market it walked away from in 2012. The Yum! Brands-owned chain just signed an exclusive development deal with restaurant operator Americana Restaurants to return to the United Arab Emirates, according to TheStreet.

Taco Bell used to operate outlets across the UAE, including multiple locations in Dubai, then left without an explanation. But times have changed. The National News reports that way more taco-loving expatriates have moved to the UAE, and they’ve brought a bigger appetite for Mexican food with them.

Plus, Americana’s chairman thinks the chain is finally the right fit for the region. “Taco Bell is the coolest brand in its category, built for a generation that wants great flavor, great value, and a little attitude,” said Mohamed Alabbar.

Taco Bell isn’t alone in looking abroad. Chipotle opened its first Mexico location this year, Chick-fil-A landed in the UK and Singapore, and Dunkin’ is headed back to Puerto Rico in 2027 — all signs that American fast food is going global.