Chipotle’s Next Big Bet Is Selling Burrito Bowls in Mexico. One Rival Already Flopped There.

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Chipotle has more than 3,900 US locations and more than 100 abroad, and now it thinks its winning formula can crack a much tougher market: Mexico. The chain opens its first Monterrey location Thursday in partnership with Alsea, which also operates Starbucks across Latin America, Bloomberg reports. More Nuevo León locations follow later this year, with Mexico City targeted for 2027.

A Chipotle in Mexico…isn’t that like opening a Panda Express in China? “We serve customers across all income cohorts here in the US,” CEO Scott Boatwright explained. “We feel like we have that same opportunity in every country we go into.” That confidence comes despite other American chains stumbling in the same market. Taco Bell flamed out in Mexico after several attempts. Its menu never caught on with diners loyal to mom-and-pop chains and taquerias.

Chipotle says it’s entering with respect for Mexico’s culinary heritage and a bet on demand for customizable, convenient food. Whether that’s enough to win over a country that already knows good Mexican food when it tastes it remains to be seen.