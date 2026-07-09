Taco Bell Is Replacing Drive-Thru Workers With AI. Why Are Employees Happy About It?

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Next time you order a chalupa at Taco Bell, you may be talking to a robot, not a human. The chain has expanded its voice AI drive-thru technology to more than 890 restaurants across 38 states, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. The system automates order-taking at the speaker, adapts to each location’s menu in real time and filters background noise. Transactions are on par with or faster than human order-taking.

But the most surprising finding isn’t the speed — it’s the staff’s response. Locations using voice AI are reporting higher employee retention than those without it. The reason: AI handles the repetitive order-taking so workers can focus on customer interaction and food preparation instead.

The technology isn’t perfect. In August 2025, the system went viral after glitching when a customer tried to order 18,000 cups of water. But Taco Bell remains committed — and the rest of the industry is catching up. Wendy’s, Dairy Queen and Bojangles are all deploying similar systems. Even McDonald’s, which pulled its AI drive-thru system from over 100 restaurants in 2024 after viral failures, has since introduced a new voice AI called Archy. The drive-thru AI race is on, and the workers, it turns out, may actually be on board.