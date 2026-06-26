Their Parents Owned 22 Subway Franchises. Now These Brothers Are Using That Playbook to Cook Up a Golden Chick Empire.

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When a customer complained about a missing side of mac & cheese from their Golden Chick order, franchisee Raj Korpal found the address, bagged the order, and drove it to the customer’s front door himself. That kind of personal accountability is what has turned Raj and his brother Karan into two of Golden Chick’s golden boys, according to a profile in QSR Magazine.

The Korpals grew up helping their parents run 22 Subway franchises in Southeast Texas. After a successful run flipping apartment complexes to build capital, they turned to Golden Chick — a nearly 60-year-old Texas chicken chain that just hit 250 locations — and signed a 13-unit development deal covering Houston and Southeast Texas.

Their first opening in Port Arthur set a brand sales record, topping $120,000 in seven days. Cars were wrapped around the parking lot and onto the highway. Golden Chick’s CMO Howard Terry told QSR the duo is exactly what the brand needs to compete with bigger rivals. “I wish I could clone them and have 500 in our system,” he said.