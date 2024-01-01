Abdulrahman Hammad
Managing Partner, SME Law
Abdulrahman Hammad is an entrepreneur, angel investor, and a lawyer. He is the managing partner of SME Law. He has worked for a major U.S. law firm in New York concentrating on energy, infrastructure, and project finance work, as well as at Saudi Aramco Law with a practice focusing on project development and M&A. Abdulrahman has started a number of successful businesses in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and also invests in and sits on the boards of a number of small and midsize businesses around the world.
