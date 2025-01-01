Ahmad Numan
Ahmad Numan is the Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ). He is responsible for the planning and implementation of all marketing and communication activities, overseeing the execution of the marketing strategy across multiple markets, while reinforcing the organization’s reputation. Numan has over 17 years of experience with various companies in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and he has been recognized as one of the region’s most impactful marketing and communications professionals.
