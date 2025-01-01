Bio

Akshata Namjoshi, Associate Partner at KARM Legal Consultants, heads its fintech, payments, and gaming verticals, with over a decade of regulatory experience in the banking and financial system. Her expertise in banking and fintech spans retail payments, remittances, and digital wallets, supporting innovative solutions like pay-later options and open banking. she offers expert advice on structuring, licensing, and regulatory matters. Her collaborative work spans government entities, central banks, digital banking platforms, payment service providers, and game operators. She has played a key role in drafting regulations for open banking collaborating closely with central banks and regulators in the UAE and GCC. Her contributions extend to drafting policies on digital ID and e-KYC in the Arab region through engagements with esteemed organizations. She is also recognized as a recommended lawyer for TMT and Financial services by the prestigious Chambers and Partners and Legal 500 EMEA.