Alastair Lukies CBE

Founding Partner, Motive Partners and UK Prime Minister’s Business Ambassador for FinTech

Alastair Lukies, CBE is a UK businessman and entrepreneur best known as a pioneer and champion for the UK’s global fintech industry. He founded Monitise in 2003, and grew it to a market cap of $2 billion, employing 1500 staff on four continents.

In January 2014, Alastair was first appointed as a Business Ambassador to the Prime Minister for the financial services industry by the UK Government, and today acts as the sole Business Ambassador for FinTech.

Alastair was awarded a CBE for services to mobile banking and charity in June 2014, and was named Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2011 Growing Business Awards. 

In September 2016, Alastair and a group of industry investors, operators and innovators founded Motive Partners, a next generation investment management firm focused exclusively on financial technology.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Finance

Pioneering Change: Building A Thriving Fintech Industry

The message to the banking, financial services, and insurance sector is clear: innovate to survive; innovate to thrive.

More Authors You Might Like