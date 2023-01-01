Alessandro Duri
Alessandro Duri is the co-founder of the UAE-based Pemo, an all-in-one spend management platform that is seeing remarkable growth. Launched in 2022, the startup was able to secure US$12 million in seed funding, which has enabled it to accelerate its growth offering, which includes prepaid corporate cards, invoice payment systems, and expense tracking functions.
Latest
Playing The Long Game: How To Take A Business From Zero To Ten
There's no need to try to be everything to everyone; this will just see you attract the wrong type of business that may see you become stretched too thin to be able to deliver. Now is the time to retain focus, and ensure that you have the right mindset and tools to serve your customers.