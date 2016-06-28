PR Director, Sherpa Communications

Anastasiya Golovatenko is an accomplished PR professional and business advisor who leads a Dubai-based communications consultancy Sherpa Communications. With more than 12 years of expertise developing and executing all aspects of public relations and marketing campaigns, she provides senior counsel to brands of any size and structure, helping them achieve business objectives and meaningful results through the strategic use of communication.

She has experience across various sectors -from B2B to B2C industries, and has worked with MENA, international and CIS clients, diplomatic bodies, trade institutions, government institutions, and NGOs- supporting them both in-house and on the agency side. Anastasiya and her colleagues also actively support a rising number of startups and SMEs in the UAE and Middle East region providing advice on best practices and tactics for effective scaling up and business growth. She prides herself on establishing a personal connection with agency’s clients to best match their specific needs.

A passionate public relations practitioner, Anastasiya is actively involved in community groups in the UAE helping individuals and businesses master PR tools for their projects. She is also involved in mentorship programs by in5 in Dubai, UAE. She writes for the UAE and international media on important industry topics sharing tips and advice on effective communication, reputation management, savvy marketing planning amongst others. Anastasiya graduated with honors from Kiev Institute of International Relations, where she earned Master Degree in Public Relations & Analytics (Hons.).