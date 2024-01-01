Angela Morrison
Angela Morrison is a serial entrepreneur, startup coach and global expansion consultant for small and startup businesses. She is based in Kuwait and works with solo entrepreneurs to give them a presence in the Middle East, as well as speaking on starting up, growth, and cross cultural business issues.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Need For Encouraging International Entrepreneurship In The GCC
It's not just an expansion opportunity for these businesses– it's a new way of life, a whole new beginning for the business, a new brand identity, and an entirely new focus for the direction of their product or service.