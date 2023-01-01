Anna Eliatamby
Director, Healthy Leadership Community Interest Company
Anna Eliatamby is the Director of Healthy Leadership Community Interest Company, a collective whose aim is to encourage ourselves and others to be more decent by looking at our positives and negatives and then work to make positive changes to ourselves and our organizations. She is also the co-author of the Decency Journey series of seven pocketbooks aimed to help people flourish in their careers and workplaces.
