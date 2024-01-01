Barbara Soltysinska
Co-founder, indaHash
Barbara Soltysinska is the co-founder of indaHash, an international platform for native ad campaigns with influencers, and LifeTube, the biggest YouTube multichannel network in Central Europe. Barbara’s achievements include being declared the 2016 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the “New Business” category for “outstanding contribution to interactive marketing and advertising,” and she also is the first woman to win the “Man of the Year” title at the MIXX awards IAB, Poland, 2015, one of the most important awards in the interactive sector.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Marketing
Despite Challenges, There Is A Business Case To Be Made For Influencers In The Middle East
The huge growth in the use of social media in the Middle East presents marketers with great opportunity to capitalize on influencer marketing.