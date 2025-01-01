Bio

Basmah Al Sinaidi is a Managing Partner and Head of Asset Management at Impact46. Founded in 2019, Impact46 has quickly established itself as a leading venture capital firm in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and gained the distinction of being one of the first asset management companies to be authorized by the Capital Market Authority (CMA). Impact46 focuses on alternative investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, investing in theme-specific venture capital and private equity opportunities from the seed stage to mature, profitable businesses.