Bassem Saber helps marketing heads grow their revenues with tested marketing strategies.

He is the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo, an award-winning digital marketing agency with offices in Dubai and Miami.

He is also a part-time CMO for various businesses, including the renowned bloomingbox.com and arabiamd.com.

He works closely with companies to help them develop and execute effective marketing strategies that guarantee strong bottom-line results. His areas of expertise are in search engine optimization (SEO), search engine advertising (SEA), social media, content ideation, marketing automation, and web optimization.

He also spends a lot of time talking and coaching business owners and marketeers. He is an active speaker at conferences and workshops based on marketing best practices. You can follow Bassem on his social media channels for weekly marketing tips and tricks.