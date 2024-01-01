Con O'Donnell

Founder, Sarmady and co-founder, RiseUp Summit

Entrepreneur Con O’Donnell is an investor in 11 promising Egyptian tech startups. He co-founded Arabic dotcom pioneer Sarmady Communications and was a first-mover in digital advertising for mobile apps. O’Donnell is also the cofounder of RiseUp, one of the MENA region’s top entrepreneurship events. 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Marketing

Why Customer Experience Is No Longer Enough

Businesses should focus on the human experience (HX) to gain and retain their customers.

Growth Strategies

Small Startups Are Good For Big Business

Why are the biggest corporations in the world getting close to entrepreneurship and startups? Here are four reasons why.

More Authors You Might Like