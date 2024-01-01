Con O'Donnell
Founder, Sarmady and co-founder, RiseUp Summit
Entrepreneur Con O’Donnell is an investor in 11 promising Egyptian tech startups. He co-founded Arabic dotcom pioneer Sarmady Communications and was a first-mover in digital advertising for mobile apps. O’Donnell is also the cofounder of RiseUp, one of the MENA region’s top entrepreneurship events.
