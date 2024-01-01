Dr. Upasana Gala
Founder and CEO, Evolve Brain Training
Dr. Upasana Gala is the founder and CEO of Evolve Brain Training, a neurofeedback centered institute that focuses on using non-invasive brain training techniques to maximize the brain’s true potential. Earning a doctorate in neuroscience from the revered Baylor College of Medicine, she has spent over a decade trying to unravel the way neurochemical and neurophysiological changes in the brain affect the way we interact with the world. This passion and curiosity for the subject have led her to make ‘the Brain’ her full-time vocation. Dr. Gala is one of the few women in STEM in the UAE, working on promoting and actioning future-forward technology to help individuals and businesses alike reassess the way they think and perform. Her goal is to share her teachings, encourage others to tap into and expand their brain’s capabilities, and dispel any myths surrounding our most complex organ.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Mind Over Matter: Seven Daily Rituals To Enhance Your Brain Health
Breaking a big job into a number of smaller tasks that can be accomplished relatively easily will greatly enhance your likelihood of completing it without feeling overwhelmed.
Three Tips To Help You Become A Responsive (And Not A Reactive) Entrepreneur
There are ways of training your brain to prevent stress and anxiety. Here's a primer.