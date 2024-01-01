Ebraheem Al Samadi
Founder and CEO, Forever Rose
Ebraheem Al Samadi, the founder of Forever Rose, a company specializing in roses that last for many years without water or sunlight. He has been an entrepreneur from the age of 14, as he launched his first business out of his mother’s Florida apartment selling thrift shop clothing and items on eBay, a stint which eventually earned him one of eBay’s coveted 1000 Power Sellers awards. Ebraheem’s driving force has long been the desire to fully support his family, as well as striving to ensure he creates an environment which first and foremost promotes happiness amongst employees and colleagues. He also believes the cultural exposure garnered by global travel is another major inspiration for innovation in businesses and a key opportunity to source products and concepts with the potential to thrive in the UAE.
