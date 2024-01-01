Fadi Haddadin
Economist and Policy Analyst
Fadi A. Haddadin is an economist by training and education.
He has worked at the Prime Ministry of Jordan to help in setting up its Mega Projects Administration, the Cato Institute in Washington D.C., the World Bank in Washington D.C., and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority in Aqaba, Jordan. Haddadin was selected by the Heritage Foundation as a leading Public Policy Expert in Washington D.C.
He was a regular commentator for BBC Arabic, Al Jazeera, CNBC Arabic, Al Hurra, and Jordan TV. His op-eds, covering economic and policy topics, frequently appeared on the Financial Times, affluentinvestor.com, alarabiya.net, Al Rai and Al Ghad of Jordan, Al Eqtisadiah of Saudi Arabia, Al Arab of Qatar, Al Wasatnews of Bahrain, Al Ittihad of UAE, Al Watan of Oman, and Al Rai Al Aam of Kuwait.
In addition to his work in the public sector, international organizations, and think tanks, he founded and managed his own private enterprises in the food and beverage sector (Bifröst Co.).
Haddadin got his degrees from the University of Chicago (MPP), the London School of Economics (MSc), and the American University of Beirut (BA), in addition to completing two executive degrees from Harvard University and Princeton University. Haddadin is a Charles G. Koch Fellow (2005).
Latest
Cultivating Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs Using The Socratic Method
The search for reforming education cannot become realistic without epitomizing the impetus to discourse, skepticism and an inquiring mind upon which students embark on original thinking in all subjects.
Entrepreneurship In A World Of Unpredictable Success
In today's complexity and ways to adapt to its constant change, we need to appreciate the uneven success of products that are closely related to the uneven success of enterprises.
Private Enterprise And Entrepreneurship Create Tremendous Societal Gains
Through the knowledge-creation forces and the continual adjustments by each individual, free enterprise successfully coordinates the actions of literally millions of people from around the world into a productive whole.
Bringing Social Entrepreneurship To The Masses
Economics has quite a bit to say about altruistic behavior and in settings that involve virtues. It reminds us that few virtues are absolute: when they get more expensive, harder to do, or less pleasant, people will do less of them.
The Identity Of Entrepreneurs As An Engine Of Growth
When it comes to studying the identity of an entrepreneur, the concept of individualism is central.
We Need A Change In Arab Attitudes Toward Entrepreneurs That Fail
Without tolerating a large number of failures, it is impossible for Arab economies to achieve true innovation.