Gene Jiao
President at Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa
Latest
Why The Consumer Is Huawei's Catalyst For Constant Innovation And Development
The pace of technological advancement in today's world has increased exponentially, leaving us with a constant yearning to see what tomorrow brings.
The How-To: Growth Hacking For Success In International Markets
Five pointers to keep in mind when expanding your enterprise into new markets.
Five Tips For Building Businesses Equipped For The Future
Today's success means nothing if you're not already building for tomorrow (and the day after).
In The World Of Technology, You Are Only As Good As Your Next Innovation
Much like the UAE's forward-thinking agenda, Huawei strives to be a leader in innovation.