Gene Jiao

President at Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa

Gene Jiao is President, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa.

Latest

Technology

Why The Consumer Is Huawei's Catalyst For Constant Innovation And Development

The pace of technological advancement in today's world has increased exponentially, leaving us with a constant yearning to see what tomorrow brings.

Growth Strategies

The How-To: Growth Hacking For Success In International Markets

Five pointers to keep in mind when expanding your enterprise into new markets.

Growth Strategies

Five Tips For Building Businesses Equipped For The Future

Today's success means nothing if you're not already building for tomorrow (and the day after).

Technology

In The World Of Technology, You Are Only As Good As Your Next Innovation

Much like the UAE's forward-thinking agenda, Huawei strives to be a leader in innovation.

