Hany Aly
Executive and investor focused on the Middle East startup ecosystem
Hany Aly is an executive and investor focused on the startup ecosystem in the Middle East. For more than 20 years, he has created and executed strategies to support innovation, digital transformation, and the growth of telecoms and information communication technology (ICT) organizations across the region.
Latest
The Future Of Cars: A Few Thoughts On Innovation In The Automotive Sector
Despite the innovation in the automotive space, another argument is that the actual concept of the car might need to change for global sustainability.
The Rise Of 5G: Leading The UAE's ICT Transformation
Mobile communications and the introduction of 5G would transform the ICT sector with connectivity on an unprecedented scale.
Telecom Breakthroughs As The Key To Transforming SME Futures
On du's exclusive portfolio of telco offerings aimed exclusively at the UAE's SMEs.
Telcos Can (And Should) Enable The Success Of MENA's Millennial Entrepreneurs
Millennials are driven towards entrepreneurship by their desire to work autonomously combined with their eagerness to make a difference in the world.
From Operator To Service Provider: The Role Of Telcos In Tomorrow's Digital Future
As the world grows more digitally dependent, the role of telcos in achieving the connected future will continue to evolve at a rapid pace.