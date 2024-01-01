Imad Hammad and Ali Malik
Co-founders of CarSwitch.com
Imad Hammad and Ali Malik are the co-founders of CarSwitch.com. Founded in 2016, CarSwitch is the UAE’s latest technology platform providing an innovative customer-centric service that completely reinvents the painful process of buying or selling used cars. CarSwitch offers buyers and sellers better prices through direct seller-to- buyer deals, complete transparency and peace of mind through a proprietary 200-point inspection and guaranteed warranty for every car, and a completely hassle-free experience by taking care of every step of the process.
