Founder and CEO, Pangaea X

Jadd Elliot Dib is the founder and CEO of Pangaea X, a digital platform that aims to bring together the world’s best data analysts and scientist freelancers from across the world on to a single platform and open them to a multitude of job opportunities. The platform connects them with potential clients by providing them with a place where they can showcase their work, expertise, requirements, and navigate the difficulties of finding and completing jobs.

Jadd is a passionate data analytics professional with over five years of experience in risk advisory management across multiple sectors and industries. Prior to launching Pangaea X, Jadd spent over three years as a risk advisory consultant with one of the four largest consultancy firms in the world, Deloitte, where he specialized in data analytics, software asset management, and software license review across the Middle East region.

Jadd has also worked as a consulting manager for a data analytics-specialized consultancy firm, where his role included managing and growing the business, building a client base for numerous different services such as business intelligence gap assessment, analytics roadmap development, process automation, predictive analytics as well as many others. He then went on to becoming the head of the data analytics department for an international security and defense consulting firm, Aeromaritime, where he developed his knowledge further. He was instrumental in the department’s expansion into the data analytics industry.

Jadd holds a Bachelor of Science in the field of Computer Science from Queen Mary University in London, and a degree in the field of Business/Managerial Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Jadd is certified on multiple tools including IBM, Tableau, and Alteryx. He also speaks three languages fluently: French, English, and Spanish.