Bio

Karim Geadah is the Head of Corporate PR at Cameo Communications, a UAE-based performance PR agency.



Geadah boasts more than 15 years of PR experience across various sectors including real estate/property, fintech, finance, cryptocurrencies, luxury lifestyle, automotive, hospitality, aviation, and technology, helping elevate the brands of several clients throughout the GCC region.

With a strong focus on the UAE & KSA markets, his day-to-day activities consist of team and client management, business development, strategic planning, crisis communications, content development, media relations, and event management.

Some of the high-profile clients managed by Karim during his career include Savills Middle East, Binghatti Properties, OMNIYAT, Uber, Careem, Astra Tech/Botim, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and Turkish Airlines, among others. Geadah currently overlooks the corporate division at Cameo Communications as the Head of Corporate PR, since he joined the company in January 2025.