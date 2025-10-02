Karim Geadah
Bio
Karim Geadah is the Head of Corporate PR at Cameo Communications, a UAE-based performance PR agency.
Geadah boasts more than 15 years of PR experience across various sectors including real estate/property, fintech, finance, cryptocurrencies, luxury lifestyle, automotive, hospitality, aviation, and technology, helping elevate the brands of several clients throughout the GCC region.
With a strong focus on the UAE & KSA markets, his day-to-day activities consist of team and client management, business development, strategic planning, crisis communications, content development, media relations, and event management.
Some of the high-profile clients managed by Karim during his career include Savills Middle East, Binghatti Properties, OMNIYAT, Uber, Careem, Astra Tech/Botim, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and Turkish Airlines, among others. Geadah currently overlooks the corporate division at Cameo Communications as the Head of Corporate PR, since he joined the company in January 2025.
Latest
Trust, Transparency, and Targets: Here's Why These Traits are Redefining Modern-Day PR
KPI-based PR demands a new kind of relationship between clients and agencies, one rooted in mutual trust and realistic expectations.