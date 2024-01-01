Michael Truschler

Founder, FlexxPay

Michael Truschler is the founder of FlexxPay, a financial wellness platform to boost your business.

Finance

How Fintech Can Revolutionize The Way We Get Paid (And Thus Contribute To Economic Growth)

By giving people access to their earned income (both salary and commissions), and potentially giving them access to pensions or end of service funds whenever needed, we could create a knock-on effect that could transform the local and global economy.

