Mimi Nicklin
Marketer and Communications Specialist, and Author of Softening The Edge
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Fighting A War Against A Virus Is Helping Create A New Role In The C-Suite
Leadership now needs to focus on unifying people and profit in harmony in the face of this new omnipresent turmoil. It will be the teams that feel heard and considered, as the individual humans that they are, that will be able to truly rally around the innovative solutions that will save our businesses.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-