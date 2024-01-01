Mustafa Koita

Founder and CEO, Koita

Mustafa Koita is the founder and CEO of Koita.

Growth Strategies

Milking A Market: Behind The Scenes Of UAE-Based Organic Dairy Company Koita's Inroads Into South Korea

"While I will admit that entering the South Korean dairy market has not been exactly smooth sailing, I remain optimistic about our future here."

Growth Strategies

Three Points To Help Business Leaders Navigate The New Normal

If you were thinking of making changes and introducing radical ideas, this is your window of opportunity. Because everyone, everywhere is open to it.

