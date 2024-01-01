Mustafa Koita
Founder and CEO, Koita
Latest
Milking A Market: Behind The Scenes Of UAE-Based Organic Dairy Company Koita's Inroads Into South Korea
"While I will admit that entering the South Korean dairy market has not been exactly smooth sailing, I remain optimistic about our future here."
Three Points To Help Business Leaders Navigate The New Normal
If you were thinking of making changes and introducing radical ideas, this is your window of opportunity. Because everyone, everywhere is open to it.
