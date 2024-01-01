Natalia Sycheva
Senior Manager, Special Projects and Entrepreneurship, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Natalia Sycheva is Senior Manager, Special Projects and Entrepreneurship at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In her work for Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship initiative of Dubai Chamber, Natalia leads a portfolio of programs that includes startup funds, market access for startups, startup business advocacy, and entrepreneurship education through partnerships with public sector counterparts as well as local and international industry leaders to foster the innovative development of the private sector in Dubai.
Before transitioning to the public sector, Natalia was in charge of developing industry programs for Deloitte Middle East. In this role, she provided strategic, analytical, and operational leadership to develop and implement cross-functional strategies to effectively serve the firm’s clients and grow Deloitte’s businesses in the region.
Natalia is a Fulbright Scholar, with two Master’s degrees in International Finance and History. She is the author of numerous publications in the fields of government decision-making process, trade, and business management. Her insights were presented at both national and international conferences.
Latest
Keeping It Real: Lessons From 2020 (Through The Lens Of Dubai's Startup Ecosystem)
Consistent action, executed relentlessly, will always pay off, at the time of any change.
The Rise Of The Space Economy (And The Opportunities It Presents For the UAE)
It's no secret that the UAE's space ambitions have excited both citizens and residents of the country, as it takes some extraordinary steps ahead in realizing a better future for us all. Indeed, we are at the tipping point of the creation of a new industry revolving around space.
On Dubai Startup Hub's Third Anniversary, A Look Back At The Lessons Learnt Building This Entrepreneurial Community In The Middle East
"With Dubai Startup Hub, it was about building the bridge to the future for all- established companies, family businesses, entrepreneurial individuals, and technology innovators by creating platforms for collaboration."
