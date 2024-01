Managing Director, Flat6Labs Abu Dhabi

Nina Curley runs Flat6Labs Abu Dhabi, an accelerator program for technology startups focused on digital content and media. Previously the Editor-in-Chief of Wamda, a platform for empowering entrepreneurs, she specializes in supporting startups in the broader Middle East. With a background in cognitive neuroscience and decision-making, she is now exploring the psychology of collaborative team building and lean startup mentality.