Purva Grover is a Dubai-based author, journalist, and creative entrepreneur. She believes in the power of storytelling and is convinced stories aren't going anywhere. You can meet her at purvagrover.com, or stalk her on Instagram @purvagr.
Growth Strategies
Everyone's Talking, But Nobody Is Listening: Here's How To Make Yourself Stand Out As A Thought Leader
Amidst the dings, pings, and rings, when it's challenging to catch your breath, it is more demanding to grab a reader's attention.