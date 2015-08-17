Simon Hudson
Founder, Cheeze, Inc.
Simon Hudson is the Founder of Cheeze, Inc., a company that aims to help people capture moments together via its mobile app called Privy. Prior to Cheeze, he was the founder and CEO of Brndstr, a social intelligent company established in 2013. Based in Dubai. Brndstr helped brands integrate social chat technologies into their company’s internal systems.
Before moving to Dubai in 2011, Simon was on the founding team of a London-based company Streetlife.com that sold to Nextdoor in 2017.
A passionate entrepreneur, Hudson was responsible for helping the early Dubai startup ecosystem evolve by taking global community Startup Grind to the city and mentoring other local entrepreneurs at Startup Weekend.
Latest
What Four Years As An Entrepreneur (And CEO) Taught Me About Business
What did I learn throughout this exciting journey? Firstly, it is not to get too attached to what you build.
There's A Bot For That: Here's Why Your Brand Should Be Paying Attention To Bots
Over the past few months, we have seen a number of companies try to build bots and integrate them into their business. As they did with websites and then apps, more companies will, slowly, over time, move over to work with bots.
Seed Capital For Your Startup: A Primer On How Much You Should Raise
Just like an acorn needs the right weather conditions, an entrepreneur needs the right funding, support, (and in my view) network to help it grow.
My Startup Turns Two: Lessons Learned On My Entrepreneurial Journey
We have all been there, wondering if making the jump to captain our own ship is a good idea- and I can now confirm that sailing the startup seas and steering your own company forward is well worth the jump.
The House That Jack Built: Spending Startup Cash
For all you entrepreneurs looking to raise that initial seed capital, in short a good prototype, simple business plan, and a solid team are -in my view- what's needed to help raise your capital.
Why Investing Time (Not Just Money) Is Essential For Your Startup
Brndstr founder Simon Hudson gives a brief overview on what was needed to raise the funds for his enteprise, the time it took, and more.