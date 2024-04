Want to teach your kids good life skills? Look no further than the skills and lifestyles that entrepreneurs embrace.

Want to teach your kids good life skills? Look no further than the skills and lifestyles that entrepreneurs embrace. Resilience? Creativity? Humility? The infographic below, produced by Pumpic, reveal eight skills that you should teach your kids, and how you can help them embrace those values.