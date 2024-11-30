The Executive Selection: Oris Introduces the Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy "White Star" The timepiece's 38.00mm case, bezel, crown, and articulated bracelet are crafted in robust bronze, paying homage to Oris's deep-rooted industrial heritage.
Entrepreneur Middle East
Oris adds a new timepiece to its acclaimed Divers Sixty-Five collection, the Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy "White Star".
At the heart of the White Star is Oris's signature 1960s-inspired retro sports watch design, celebrated for its craftsmanship and durability.
The timepiece's 38.00mm case, bezel, crown, and articulated bracelet are crafted in robust bronze, paying homage to Oris's deep-rooted industrial heritage.
The inclusion of bronze creates a unique patina over time, ensuring that no two watches will ever age alike, further enhancing its exclusivity.
The watch is equipped with a domed sapphire crystal and powered by an automatic mechanical movement with date indication, showcasing Oris's commitment to both form and function.
Designed for adventure, it is water-resistant to 100 meters, making it suitable for winter sports and diving alike.
The new Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy "White Star" now available at selected Oris retailers worldwide, and exclusively at the Ahmed Sediqqi & Sons Boutiques in the UAE.
