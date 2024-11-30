The timepiece's 38.00mm case, bezel, crown, and articulated bracelet are crafted in robust bronze, paying homage to Oris's deep-rooted industrial heritage.

Oris adds a new timepiece to its acclaimed Divers Sixty-Five collection, the Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy "White Star".

At the heart of the White Star is Oris's signature 1960s-inspired retro sports watch design, celebrated for its craftsmanship and durability.

The inclusion of bronze creates a unique patina over time, ensuring that no two watches will ever age alike, further enhancing its exclusivity.

The watch is equipped with a domed sapphire crystal and powered by an automatic mechanical movement with date indication, showcasing Oris's commitment to both form and function.

Designed for adventure, it is water-resistant to 100 meters, making it suitable for winter sports and diving alike.

The new Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy "White Star" now available at selected Oris retailers worldwide, and exclusively at the Ahmed Sediqqi & Sons Boutiques in the UAE.

