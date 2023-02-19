Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Resync, a wellness center located on the ground floor in Central Park Towers in Dubai International Financial Center, features advanced wellness technologies that have the ability to heal and repair muscle pain, improve performance, increase the speed of recovery, and support ageing and weight loss.

In line with its commitment to improving longevity, the centre offers a variety of treatments that includes the Full Body Cryotherapy Chamber, a kind of cryogenic therapy in which you expose your body to very cold temperatures for a short time, Endosphere Therapy, which uses micro-vibrations to assist in body sculpting and tackling cellulite, Cryo T-Shock therapy, which uses non-invasive isolated cryotherapy to sculpt your body or face, and Red Light Therapy, which is a whole-body light therapy using red and near-infrared light to increase blood circulation and heal.

A hydra glow facial in progress at Resync. Image courtesy Resync.

I must confess that reading about the benefits of staying in a -160°C chamber -like that it would help with inflammation and reduce pain or other symptoms- proved to be not enough for me to stay in there for the expected three and a half minutes- a little more than one minute was my limit! The Resync team was however kind enough to suggest another treatment, and before long, I was getting the hydra glow facial, a serumenhanced procedure that uses patented technology to cleanse, extract, hydrate, and bathe the skin.

This treatment gives you get glowing, glass-like skin while also helping with a variety of concerns like hyperpigmentation, acne, or wrinkles. At the end of the day, there are plenty of reasons for me to come back to Resync for any of its treatments soon, and I hope to see you there too.

