UAE Telco Du And Holding Company Al-Futtaim Group Team Up To Enable Customers To Earn Rewards And Save Money

UAE-based telecommunications operator du has partnered with Al-Futtaim Group's loyalty rewards program Blue Rewards to allow customers to benefit from exclusive offers and rewards.

du Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer, du, and Himanshu Shrivastava, Chief Technology Officer, at Al-Futtaim Group

Announced on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022, du will offer a range of incentives and discounts to members of Al-Futtaim Group's Blue Rewards. According to the release, the partnership will enable du to accommodate the lifestyle of customers and expand its offerings rewards, whilst Al-Futtaim Group customers can benefit from du's high-speed 5G network and exclusive deals on its products.

By joining Blue Rewards, du customers can access offers on dining, leisure activities, holidays and more. Users can also earn cashback when they shop at Al-Futtaim Group's leisure and retail outlets across the GCC and Egypt. Accumulated cashback can also be used to recharge pay-as-you-go lines or pay for postpaid plans.

"In partnership with Al-Futtaim Group, du is taking customer rewards to the next level through a digital, omni-channel approach," said Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer, du. "Today's announcement will help us add life to life by offering the best value and privileges to members of Blue Rewards, as well as foster better customer relationships."

Meanwhile, Himanshu Shrivastava, Chief Technology Officer, at Al-Futtaim Group, noted how the partnership aims to elevate each customer's experience, "We believe that strategic partnerships are an integral pillar in the delivery of excellent customer experience, and today's announcement will further strengthen our bond with members of the Blue Rewards."

