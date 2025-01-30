You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a global nonprofit foundation established by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund, hosted its inaugural FII8 Investment Day during its 8th annual gathering in Riyadh last November.

The FII8 Investment Day, held under the theme of "Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow," showcased startup companies whose tech solutions are tackling world's most pressing global challenges in artificial intelligence and robotics, sustainability, health and education.

Hera Health Solutions

In 2017, a team of biomedical engineers originating from the Georgia Institute of Technology, US, gathered around the idea of providing access to conveniently sustainable medicine to everyone, and soon enough they started up Hera Health Solutions. "We're tackling the need for long-acting, non-invasive drug delivery platforms, particularly in fields where patient compliance is critical, like contraception, opioid addiction treatments, and hormonal deliveries," says Idicula Mathew, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Memphis-based biotech startup. "Traditional drug delivery methods like oral capsules often lead to issues with adherence and can limit therapeutic efficacy. Our platform uniquely addresses these gaps by using a bioerodible nanotechnology system that enables prolonged, controlled release, allowing patients to benefit from uninterrupted therapeutic effects."

Hera Health Solutions leverages advanced nanotechnology and bioerodible polymers to create long-acting drug delivery systems. The platform uses FDA-approved materials, reducing regulatory hurdles and ensuring safety. It also utilizes electrospinning, an advanced manufacturing process that allows for the precision layering of drug particles, optimizing both dosage control and therapeutic release profiles. "By integrating scalable, GMP-compliant manufacturing processes early, we're accelerating our path to market," Mathew says. "This technology is unique in its ability to deliver a range of therapeutics non-invasively, from small and large molecules, with flexibility for various delivery modes, such as implants and patches. These patented technologies enable Hera to redefine drug delivery, aiming for broader therapeutic access and improved outcomes."

Unlike existing products that require frequent re-administration, Hera's technology offers a more patient-friendly alternative designed for maximum efficacy and convenience. "Our focus on bioerodible polymers not only provides reliable, consistent delivery but also eliminates the need for removal, setting us apart in an evolving market and meeting an unmet need for both pharmaceutical companies, patients, and healthcare providers," Mathew explains.

Going forward, the Hera Health Solutions team aims to expand the platform's applications beyond contraception and animal health to encompass areas like pain management, cancer therapies, and vaccine delivery. "Scaling will involve increasing our R&D capabilities, pursuing strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, and building out manufacturing to support larger production volumes," Mathew says. "Additionally, we aim to establish global partnerships, especially in emerging markets where healthcare infrastructure benefits significantly from long-acting, minimally invasive treatments. By investing in our technology pipeline and regulatory strategies, we're laying the groundwork for rapid, sustainable growth."

Participating in the FII8 global conference has broadened the team's perspective on the future of healthcare and the role that innovative startups can play on a global scale. "Through discussions and networking, we've gained insights into international healthcare challenges and potential partnerships that can help Hera expand its reach," Mathew says. "FII8 has also provided a platform for us to showcase our technology to a global audience, validating our mission and sparking interest from investors and industry leaders. Personally, this experience has reaffirmed the importance of pursuing sustainable and accessible healthcare solutions, and it's inspired new strategies for Hera's growth and impact."

In line with that, Mathew points out that Hera Health Solutions measures impact beyond revenue, focusing on outcomes that benefit patients, healthcare systems, and the environment. "For patients, our platform's efficacy and ease of use reduce the barriers to consistent treatment adherence, which directly impacts public health positively," he says. "Environmentally, we prioritize the use of biodegradable materials that minimize waste and lower the ecological burden of medical disposables. In addition, by providing long-acting therapeutics, we are indirectly contributing to a reduction in healthcare costs and hospital visits, further easing the societal burden. We assess our societal impact through patient feedback, partnership results, and sustainable practice metrics, ensuring our growth aligns with our values."