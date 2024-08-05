In introducing two pioneering tracks, Sheraa aims to foster innovation in Sharjah's agricultural and livestock sectors.

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has announced the sixth edition of Access Sharjah Challenge (ASC), a global startup competition that will be featuring agritech and livestock health as its two competition tracks. A cash prize of AED 500,000 will be split evenly between winners of the two tracks.

Applicants must apply before September 5, 2024, on Sheraa's official website.

In introducing two pioneering tracks, Sheraa aims to foster innovation in Sharjah's agricultural and livestock sectors. The agritech track focuses on solutions, such as sustainable irrigation and desalination methods, with an aim to address critical water scarcity issues. Meanwhile, the livestock track supports startups enhancing livestock health through advanced monitoring and treatment technologies, bolstering biosecurity and sustainability.

To be shortlisted, applicants must present practical, implementable solutions and a ready-to-use models and commit to establishing their company. The top 10 shortlisted ideas will then undergo intensive training to refine their concepts into viable projects.

ASC 2024 aims to invite and support startups during their critical growth phase, offering innovative solutions contributing to long-term economic and environmental sustainability. Additionally, entrepreneurs will receive mentorship and guidance to transform their creative ideas into successful, sustainable businesses.

In designing the 2024 edition of ASC, Sheraa has collaborated with The Department of Agriculture and Livestock and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, while the competition will also benefit from the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Real Estate.

"This year's challenge demonstrates Sheraa's commitment to establishing Sharjah as a leading regional and global hub in agritech and livestock health," said Sara Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa. "By leveraging modern technology, we aim to enhance agricultural production, achieve self-sufficiency, and address water scarcity resulting from climate change and population growth. This advances sustainable development on economic, social, and environmental fronts."

Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah, added that Sharjah's experience in the agricultural sector is unparalleled, having made significant efforts to make it resilient. This includes adopting smart and sustainable agricultural practices, using modern technologies to increase wheat production while reducing water usage by 30%.

