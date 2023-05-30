In An Era Of Artificial Intelligence, There's Always Room For Human Intelligence As we navigate deeper into the digital age, we must never forget that it is the human touch that makes us employable, our messages meaningful, our stories memorable, our relationships resilient, and our memories cherished.

By Pete Jacob

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock.com

It is hard to escape the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in today's world, with the Middle East alone projected to reap 2% of the total global benefits of AI by 2030, equating to an eye-watering US$320 billion, according to a recent report by PwC Middle East.

The range of AI applications is vast, whether it is powering repetitive manufacturing tasks, facilitating chatbots that answer our queries, aiding healthcare experts in identifying potential health risks, or even advising us on optimal hashtags for social media posts.

From the first time we check our phones in the morning, to the algorithm-curated carousel suggestions on our preferred streaming platforms, the reality is that most of us encounter AI every single day, even if we do not know it.

Simultaneously, there's increasing discussion and debate on the potential risks of AI to humanity- its potential misuse, and the looming fear of it eventually supplanting human creativity, curiosity, and innovation.

But despite the clear role of AI as a catalyst for efficiency, we cannot overlook the paramount significance of soft skills or, as Simon Sinek refers to them, "human skills." Qualities like communication, time management, teamwork, networking, empathy, critical thinking, proactivity, and self-awareness remain foundations to personal success and development. These are areas where AI falls short.

The Middle East, with its vibrant mosaic of cultures and traditions, is a testament to the irreplaceable importance of these human skills. Personal and professional communication requires emotion, sensitivity, nuance, and an understanding of diverse viewpoints- capabilities that AI, no matter how proficient in handling data, cannot replicate (at least right now). Emotional intelligence and cultural competence are quintessentially human traits that only humans can bring to the table.

Related: The Open Letter Asking To Pause Artificial Intelligence Development Misses The Mark. Here's Why.

The intricate dynamics and high regard for personal relationships in the region make these human skills even more critical. Subtle adjustments in real-time, tone nuances, and the capacity to "read the room" are exclusively human and indispensable in effective communication. These skills foster deeper and richer human-led experiences, fortifying the foundations of our professional and social lives. Many employers would agree these qualities are what they look for in their teams, and, in many ways, are the traits hardest to train.

Without doubt, AI is one of many emerging technologies reshaping human existence. As we reflect on the remnants of the global COVID-19 pandemic and contemplate the future, it is clear that our lives have been, and will continue to be, digitally enhanced. As a result of the realities of the past two years, many of us have sought more authentic experiences, rekindling connections with family and friends, and making a commitment to spend quality time with our loved ones. And as we navigate deeper into the digital age, we must never forget that it is the human touch that makes us employable, our messages meaningful, our stories memorable, our relationships resilient, and our memories cherished.

Related: The Pivoting Playbook: How To Successfully Turn Adversity Into Opportunity

Wavy Line

Pete Jacob is the Managing Director of Current Global Middle East, an agency that is part of the award winning Weber Shandwick collective.

Related Topics

Technology Artificial Intelligence Dubai middle east UAE

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Leadership

Sheraa Hackathon Sees 150 Youth Come Together In Sharjah To Develop More Than 300 Food Waste Management Ideas

The Sustainability Hackathon by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) presented more than 300 ideas to combat food waste in a sustainable fashion by 150 young participants.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Branding

7 Factors That Make a Brand Stand Out

Without a strong brand at the foundation of your campaigns, you'll just be more white noise to the average consumer.

By
Productivity

6 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Manage Their Time and Achieve a Work-Life Balance

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance as an entrepreneur is not a luxury; it's a necessity.

By Dario Markovic
Leadership

To Be a More Effective and Respected Leader, These 2 Qualities Must Go Hand-in-Hand

In today's highly competitive business world, leaders who blend these two qualities are the ones most respected and admired.

By Leigh Burgess
Side Hustle

6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer

Use these tips to save time and bypass the bottlenecks that entrepreneurs typically experience in the ideation stage.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Plans

7 Steps To A Winning Business Proposal

Seven essential steps to guarantee you get the contract.

By Sue Clayton