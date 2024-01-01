Dubai Chamber
The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority Launches An AED500 Million Venture Capital Fund Targeting Tech Startups
This new fund is the first investment program launched under Oraseya Capital, DIEZ's venture capital arm.
Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Helps 30 New Tech Startups Set Up Base In Dubai In Q1 Of 2023
The announcement highlights the Chamber's aim to boost the Emirate's digital economy, and enhance its appeal to investors.
The 12th World Chambers Congress Kickstarts In Dubai With A Session Lauding The Emirate's Embrace Of Technology And Innovation
The three-day event is all set to highlight the need for global chamber of commerce leaders to adopt innovation in their existing models as the ecosystem prepares for a post COVID-19 world.
More Than 500 Global VCs To Attend The Dubai Chamber For Digital Economy's Expand Summit In January 2022
The Expand Summit by the Dubai Chamber For Digital Economy to help MENA startups to find trusted and reputed sources of funding.
Dubai Will Soon Host The Global Business Forum Africa 2021--Find Out What You Can Expect From It From Dubai Chamber's Omar Khan On Ask The Expert
GBF Africa 2021 will be the central theme of the new episode of Ask The Expert, which will feature Omar Khan, Director, International Offices, Dubai Chamber, explaining how the event will bring the trade and investment community together to explore bilateral trade opportunities between Dubai and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Dubai Chamber's Future Growth Forum Highlights Growth Prospects For Dubai's Economy
More than 500 members of Dubai's business community came together at the Dubai World Trade Center for the Future Growth Forum organized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday, June 28, 2021.
Ask The Expert: Dr. Kamel Mellahi, Senior Manager, Centre for Responsible Business, Dubai Chamber Of Commerce And Industry
With corporate social responsibility becoming an increasingly important topic for companies around the world, Dr. Mellahi explained how enterprises in Dubai can incorporate such practices into their day-to-day businesses.
Ask The Expert: Dr. Kamel Mellahi From Dubai Chamber's Centre for Responsible Business To Answer All Your CSR-Related Queries
The latest edition of Dubai Chamber's Ask The Expert will feature Dr. Kamel Mellahi, Senior Manager, Centre for Responsible Business, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Dubai Startup Hub And Dtec Release Report Highlighting Attractiveness Of Dubai's Startup Ecosystem
Dubai Startup Report 2021 is a guide on Dubai's startup landscape and what it can offer to international investors and other interested parties including business-friendly incentives and measures.
Importance of UAE-Israel Trade Synergy Highlighted At Virtual Event Held By Dubai Chamber
The event highlighted tourism, healthcare, technology, agriculture, water technology, and clean and solar energy as key sectors where business synergy could be attained by both governments.
From Good To Great: How The Flywheel Can Be Your Company's Next Big Thing
We examine the flywheel concept of strategic management that characterizes great companies, and look at what differentiates them from the also-rans.
Startups To Play Much Bigger Role In Supporting Dubai's Transition To A Digitally-Driven Economy
Dubai Startup Hub had successful collaborations with entrepreneurship ecosystem partners that enabled the initiative to serve a wider network of startups and entrepreneurs in 2020.
Four Lessons Brands Should Learn From The Accelerated Digital Revolution That Happened In 2020
2020 has been a ride into the future, and the future is here to stay.
Despite The COVID-19 Crisis, Dubai's Commitment To Sustainability And Corporate Social Responsibility Remains Strong In 2020
Dubai's sustainability and CSR model is unique in its approach, and the Emirate continues to serve as a leading example in the region for promoting responsible business.
Ask The Expert: Dubai Chamber's Mohammed Bin Sulaiman Is Here To Answer Your Queries On B2B Opportunities In Dubai And Beyond
The latest edition of Dubai Chamber's Ask The Expert will feature Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, Business Relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.