The announcement highlights the Chamber's aim to boost the Emirate's digital economy, and enhance its appeal to investors.

Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers that operate under Dubai Chambers, has unveiled the key milestones it has achieved in the first quarter of 2023.

During the first three months of 2023, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracted 30 tech startups with high growth potential into the Emirate by means of cooperating with relevant government entities. The announcement thus highlights the Chamber's aim to boost the Dubai's digital economy, and enhance its appeal to investors.

Source: Dubai Chambers

The achievements also showcased the Chamber's continued commitment towards the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33)- an initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in January 2023 which aims to accelerate growth by increasing Dubai's innovation and knowledge-based economy on a global scale.

"A main focus for the UAE is strengthening constructive dialogue with key segments of Dubai's digital business community to determine opportunities, challenges, and recommendations," HE Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said in a statement. "We aim to chart a roadmap for strengthening the Emirate's digital infrastructure, develop legislation that supports the growth of tech companies, and enhance the digital economy's competitiveness and contribution to Dubai's overall economic growth."

HE Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. Source: Dubai Chambers

In line with this, the Chamber also organized a series of 10 workshops -that focus on exploring and tackling challenges faced within specific sectors of the digital economy- during the first quarter of the current year. To cater to the underlying goal of enabling greater synergy within the digital business community, the topics covered during the workshops included 3D printing, social media, venture capital and business incubators, e-commerce, the gig economy, fintech, the metaverse, cryptocurrencies, healthtech, artificial intelligence, as well as software development.

Such programs and initiatives cater towards the Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy's strategy that aims to attract at least 300 new digital startups into Dubai by the end of 2024. As part of these efforts, the Chamber is also hosting the Expand North Star Summit -a conference that will bring together regional tech startups and put a spotlight on the growth opportunities emerging in Dubai's digital economy- in October 2023.