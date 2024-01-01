Entrepreneurship in KSA
Saudi Arabia-Based Cognna Closes A US$2.25 Million Seed Investment Round Led By Impact46
Cognna was one of the emerging local companies that participated at the inaugural Cybersecurity Accelerator Program in August 2022.
UAE-Based OWS Automotive Partners With KSA's King Abdullah Economic City To Establish Automotive Facility
OWS Saudi Arabia by King Abdullah Economic City and UAE-based global automotive service provider OWS is expected to create nearly 1,000 new jobs in Saudi Arabia.
Talking Shop With LEAP 2023 Speakers Baroness Karren Brady, Gitanjali Rao, And Steven Bartlett
With a speaker line-up that includes more than 500 industry leaders, ranging from footballers turned tech investors, geoscientists, and astronauts, to venture capital investors with multi-million-dollar portfolios, there's clearly a lot of people at LEAP 2023 to meet and learn from.
KSA's HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Launches Ceer, The First Saudi Electric Vehicle Brand
As the first Saudi automotive brand to produce EVs in the country, Ceer will design, manufacture, and sell a portfolio of vehicles for consumers, including sedans and sports utility vehicles.
KAUST Holds First Ever In-Person Bootcamp Of Its Online Course Entrepreneurship Adventures
The three-day Entrepreneurship Adventures bootcamp aimed to continue fine tuning the business ideas that the founders came up with during the online course in the months prior.
A New Dawn: Tapping Into Opportunities Presented by Saudi Arabia's Open Banking Scene
Open banking, and at a wider level, open finance, provides the necessary environment for banks, fintech companies, and innovation players to successfully develop the future of banking in Saudi Arabia.
KSA-Based Taffi Aims To Become The MENA's Leading Personalized Styling Services Provider After Raising Over US$2 Million In A Seed Round
As an online fashion marketplace that connects brands, customers, and fashion stylists with each other, Taffi also offers expert recommendations from stylists from the comfort of one's own home.
Saudi Arabia's TAQADAM Startup Accelerator Program Opens Applications For Its 2022 Cohort
Local, regional, and international startups can apply for the Saudi Arabia-based TAQADAM Startup Accelerator until May 21, 2022.
Saudi Arabia Has The Potential For Incubating A New Breed Of Entrepreneurs
With its age-old culture of welcoming people, and drawing upon its abundant resources, Saudi Arabia may be poised for incubating a new type of entrepreneurship.
Here's How Jeddah-Based Startup NOMADD Is Enabling A Mass-Scale Desert Solar Industry In Saudi Arabia
NOMADD was created with an aim to develop technology that can ensure solar generators can technically and commercially thrive in harsh desert-like terrains.
Onward And Upward: Monsha'at Governor H.E. Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed On The Rising Trend Of Entrepreneurship In Saudi Arabia
"Monsha'at strives to diversify the funding sources for enterprises, support the initiatives within the venture capital sector, and develop policies and standards for funding small and medium projects."
Global Entrepreneurship Congress 2022 In Riyadh Sees Almost US$8 Billion In Investments Announced On Its Second Day
"GEC 2022 marks the entrepreneurial rise of the Middle East, and of Saudi Arabia's potential as an innovation hub for the region," said H.E. Saleh Ibrahim Alrasheed, Governor of Monsha'at.
11 Startups Win Grants Worth US$100,000 Each At The 2022 TAQADAM Startup Accelerator Showcase
The event, which was powered by both KAUST and SABB, was attended by an in-person audience of investors, business leaders, and other entrepreneurs.
Meet Three Of The Startups Presenting At The TAQADAM Accelerator Showcase 2022
Held as a live hybrid event on March 10, 2022, 10 startups will be vying for the US$100,000 cash prize up for grabs, as well as a $100,000 prize for an 11th startup selected by the online and in-person audience.
TAQADAM Startup Accelerator Showcase 2022 Set To Reward 11 Startups With US$100,000 In Funds On March 10, 2022
58 founders from 23 startups will showcase what they've been working on during the program to an audience of investors, business leaders and other entrepreneurs.