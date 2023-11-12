Saudi Arabia-Based Cognna Closes A US$2.25 Million Seed Investment Round Led By Impact46 Cognna was one of the emerging local companies that participated at the inaugural Cybersecurity Accelerator Program in August 2022.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

COGNNA
Ibrahim Alshamrani, CEO, COGNNA, and Abdulaziz Alomran, Founding Partner and CEO, IMPACT46

Cognna, a Saudi Arabia-based cyber-threat detection and response platform, has closed a seed investment round worth more than US$2.25 million. The round was led by Impact46, a Saudi-based asset manager and advisor specialized in alternative investment opportunities. Other participating investors in the round included Vision Ventures, a Saudi-based venture capital (VC) and private equity firm, and Faith Capital, a Kuwait-based VC and private equity firm.

Founded in 2022 by Ibrahim Alshamrani and Ziyad Alshehri, Cognna utilizes artificial intelligence and advanced data analysis to detect threats in customers' systems and networks, thereby offering ways to mitigate evolving cyber threats. It was also one of the emerging local companies that participated at the inaugural Cybersecurity Accelerator Program, a 12-week-long initiative launched by the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, in August 2022.

Abdulaziz Alomran, Founding Partner and CEO of Impact46, noted that his entity's investment in Cognna aligns with the many national efforts within Saudi Arabia that aim to support the expansion of the nation's cybersecurity market. On a similar note, Kais Al-Essa, Founding Partner and CEO of Vision Ventures, highlighted the positive impact of local cybersecurity startups on domestic content, entrepreneurship, and investment within the Saudi market.

"Cognna has developed innovative solutions tailored to the unique cybersecurity challenges of the MENA, and these solutions accelerate the detection and response to evolving cyber threats while aligning with regional regulations and global standards," Ibrahim Alshamrani, CEO of Cognna, said. "Cognna's innovative solutions will therefore address a gap in its clients' cybersecurity capabilities in the region."

