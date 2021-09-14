Signing out of account, Standby...
Entrepreneurship in KSA
More Posts on Entrepreneurship in KSA
It's All In The Genes: Genomic-Tech Company NoorDX Is Addressing The Lack Of Localized Genomic Testing In Saudi Arabia
With plans to have a fully functioning state-of-the-art genetic testing facility in Saudi Arabia by the first quarter of 2022, NoorDX's aim is to localize genetic testing in the country to ensure that it no longer needs to be done in overseas labs.
Dusting Away Challenges: KAUST-Based Talon Dust Control Is Looking To Become A Market Leader In Its Field In Saudi Arabia
Talon Dust Control's mission is simple: to negate the operational, maintenance as well as health-related challenges that arise due to poor industrial or on-site air quality.
Entrepreneurship, Community, And Confronting The Fear Of Failure
Finding a supportive community can be the difference between founding the next gamechanger, or giving up at the first setback.
Driving Impact: How KAUST Innovation Ventures Is Spurring The Growth Of Saudi Arabia's Startup Ecosystem
The KAUST-based fund has supported around 71 startups and projects since its inception, and it is currently managing a growing portfolio of 27 startups, in which it has invested a total of US$27 million.
Startup Spotlight: Edama Organic Solutions Is On A Mission To Reform Saudi Arabia's Approach To Waste
Edama Organic Solutions is on a mission to transform organic waste into resources for desert agriculture, and thereby aligning social, fiscal, and environmental benefits of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 with the United Nations Social Development Goals.
Saudi Agtech Startup Red Sea Farms Is On A Mission To Enable MENA Farms To Grow Crops Using Saltwater
With a vision to reduce food insecurity, carbon, and freshwater use in the MENA region's food sector (and hopefully, across the world), Red Sea Farms develops sustainable, saltwater-based agriculture systems.
TAQADAM Tales: Fintech Startup Boonus Is Aiming To Dominate The Loyalty Program Market In Saudi Arabia
Launched in July 2020, Boonus is a fintech company that specializes in providing loyalty and rewards programs by enabling retailers and merchants to curate their own loyalty solutions.
TAQADAM Tales: Saudi Arabia-Based Vetwork Is On A Mission To Make Pets Healthier (And The Lives Of Their Owners Easier)
Built as a platform that provides in-home as well as online services for people with pets, Vetwork was launched in early 2019, and is now looking to further its services in the telemedicine sector.
TAQADAM Tales: Saudi Arabia-Based Miqyas Has Its Sights Set On Providing Online Sizing Options For Fashion E-Commerce Retailers
Built as a software as a service (SaaS) platform, Miqyas helps online fashion retailers precisely measure clothing sizes for customers.
TAQADAM Tales: How UnitX Plans To Capture The Computer Vision Market For Safety And Surveillance
TAQADAM was particularly helpful in kickstarting UnitX, especially when it comes to the emotional support to the founding team.
TAQADAM Tales: Rehla Car Aims To Solve Saudi Arabia's Intercity Travelling Woes
By providing ride-sharing, ride-hailing, parcel delivery, booking in advance, and tourism trips all in one platform, the startup is aiming to become the next super app of the region.
TAQADAM Tales: Biotech Startup Wayakit Is Creating Organic, Non-Toxic Products That Will Help Make Travel Safer
The female scientists and founders duo behind Wayakit explain how the COVID-19 crisis led to a business pivot, which ultimately opened doors to new sectors such as the aviation industry.