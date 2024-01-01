Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai Site To Be Relaunched As Expo City Dubai in October 2022
Expo City Dubai, which is the legacy plan of Expo 2020 Dubai as well as part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, will build on the momentum and resounding success of the six-month World Expo in the Emirate to create an environmentally-friendly, tech-enabled city of the future.
En Route To The Expo: Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President, SAP Middle East South
"I really, truly feel that Expo 2020 Dubai can catalyze and enhance global trade ties. It's setting new goals in sustainability and it's also paving the way for a collaborative and innovative future."
En Route To The Expo: Alan Williams, Vice President, Expo 2020 Sponsorship And Operations, UPS
"For UPS, [Expo 2020 Dubai is an ideal opportunity] to showcase the future of logistics, and to do that, we have partnered with entities who are part of the Expo family."
En Route To The Expo: Marwan Hadi, Executive Vice President And Head Of Retail Banking, Emirates NBD
"As an Emirati, I am overwhelmed with pride and humility at the same time, as well as a sense of responsibility while my country hosts this world-class event in parallel with its Golden Jubilee."
En Route To The Expo: Khalid Elgibali, Division President – MENA, Mastercard
"As Expo 2020 Dubai's Official Payment Technology Partner, the essence of what we are doing is enabling the payment experiences during the expo, whether they're online or on site, to be safe, secure and fast."
En Route To The Expo: Shukri Eid, Managing Director - Gulf Region, Cisco
"Expo 2020 is somewhere to visit if you want to learn, share and be entertained."
En Route To The Expo: Aamer Sheikh, President and General Manager, PepsiCo MENA and Pakistan
PepsiCo recently revealed that it will be having one pavilion each in the three Expo 2020 Dubai Thematic Districts, with them offering refreshing perspectives on the expo's subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, through an exciting and engaging schedule of experiences, innovations, and discussions.
En Route To The Expo: Alexis Lecanuet, Regional Managing Director, Accenture Middle East
"Dubai is now the melting pot of the world – this is a unique opportunity to experience the post-pandemic world."
En Route To The Expo: Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Experience Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai
"Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai Chamber are rallying the local and international business community to connect, network and together find cutting-edge solutions to encourage global partnerships and FDI flows in a post-pandemic world."
"En Route To The Expo," A New Video Series Launched By Dubai Chamber, Explores How Businesses Are Getting Ready For Expo 2020 Dubai
As the Official Business Integrator of Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Chamber is set to play an essential role in catalyzing partnerships for the global business community throughout the six-month mega-event.
Tatawwar Chooses Six Student Innovations To Be Showcased At Expo 2021
This year's edition of Tatawwar: Building Tomorrow's Minds received 4,650 student registrations from across the Middle East.
Dubai Chamber Launches Fifth Cycle Of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition
Dubai Startup Hub has launched the fifth cycle of its Dubai Smartpreneur Competition that seeks submissions from startups offering solutions related to the Expo 2020 Dubai.
Ideas Take Flight: How Expo 2020 Helped Turn A Student Project Into A Fully-Fledged Startup
How Project You, a project by university students in the UAE, with support from Expo 2020 Dubai, turned into a fully-fledged startup.