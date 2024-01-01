Joel Garcia

Founder, Recruitday

 

Joel Garcia founded recruiting platform Recruitday in the Phillippines in 2017. Passionate about innovation and bringing new ideas to solve problems, Garcia has worked for more than a decade in enterprise and startup environments.


 

Latest

Growth Strategies

How to Create a Great Employer Brand

Firms should focus on developing their branding, particularly toward the young talent that can grow with your company

