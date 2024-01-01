Joel Garcia
Founder, Recruitday
Joel Garcia founded recruiting platform Recruitday in the Phillippines in 2017. Passionate about innovation and bringing new ideas to solve problems, Garcia has worked for more than a decade in enterprise and startup environments.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How to Create a Great Employer Brand
Firms should focus on developing their branding, particularly toward the young talent that can grow with your company